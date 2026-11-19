Automaker Kia plans to unveil a new B-segment electric vehicle in 2027, which could become the brand’s most affordable model. According to Ted Lee, Kia’s executive vice president and head of global operations, the car’s starting price could range from €20,000 to €22,000 excluding government subsidies. This is equivalent to approximately $22,000–$24,000.

As Electrek reports, Kia and Hyundai are jointly developing a dedicated electric platform for two entry-level models. According to Auto Express, cited by the publication, these vehicles may be named the Kia EV1 and Hyundai IONIQ 1.

Competition in the affordable segment

The future Kia model is expected to compete with budget electric vehicles, including the Renault Twingo, whose starting price is about €20,000. Kia’s current most affordable electric model in European markets is the EV2: in Germany, its price starts at €26,600.

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Lee assured that the lower price would not mean compromises in quality, design, or equipment. According to Auto Express, the future electric vehicle may have a sportier and less angular silhouette than the EV2 crossover, while its design may incorporate certain features of the Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept.

Software and production

The new B-segment hatchback is set to become Kia’s first software-defined vehicle. The company plans to complete its development by the end of 2027. The model may use Hyundai’s CODA architecture, the Pleos Connect multimedia system, and integrated Gleo AI.

Kia has stated that its software-defined electric vehicle will receive a Level 2+ driver assistance system for motorway driving. In 2029, the company plans to expand its capabilities to Level 2++ for use in cities. The model is intended primarily for Europe and, according to the publication, may be produced alongside the Kia EV2 at the company’s plant in Slovakia. It is also expected not to be based on the gasoline-powered Picanto city car.

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