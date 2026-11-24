US automaker Lucid, together with Uber and autonomous technology developer Nuro, has begun testing Gravity electric crossovers without a safety driver in the San Francisco Bay Area. The paid passenger transportation service in the region is planned to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

As InsideEVs reports, more than 100 Gravity vehicles have been tested on public roads in San Francisco and Houston since January. Previously, each of them had an operator in the driver's seat monitoring the system's operation. The current stage is the first in which these vehicles are being tested without a human operator on board.

First testing areas

At the initial stage, the driverless Gravity vehicles will be tested on roads in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos, and Sunnyvale, California. Lucid said it would expand the testing area in the San Francisco Bay Area next year.

More than 100 crossovers are involved in the operator-free tests. They have received updated hardware and software components compared with the vehicles used at the previous testing stage. The vehicles are equipped with Nuro autonomous driving hardware.

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Launch through Uber

After the planned commercial launch, passengers will be able to order Lucid Gravity robotaxis through the Uber app. If the launch proceeds as planned, Lucid, Uber, and Nuro will join Tesla, Waymo, and Zoox, which offer paid driverless rides in the United States.

Lucid says the Gravity has a range of up to 450 miles on a single charge and supports charging at up to 400 kW. According to the company, the vehicle can add up to 200 miles of range in 11 minutes. At the same time, Lucid did not disclose the price of the robotaxi version of the Gravity or say how the autonomous hardware affects its range and efficiency.

The base passenger version of the Lucid Gravity, without autonomous hardware and software, starts at $81,750. The company also plans to create a robotaxi on its future midsize platform, but did not specify what that model will be.

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