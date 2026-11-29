Automaker McLaren has filed a lawsuit against designer Gordon Murray over the design of the Gordon Murray Automotive S1 car. The company believes that this model infringes McLaren’s intellectual property rights related to the design of the McLaren F1, Motor1 reports.

Claims regarding the S1 design

The GMA S1 was presented during Monterey Car Week this year. The model has some similarities to the McLaren F1, including a cabin layout with three seats in a single row. Murray previously led the development of the F1 design and created its initial sketches.

A McLaren representative said that the company considers it its duty to protect the integrity of the model’s legacy—not only for the brand, but also for owners, collectors and enthusiasts who value its authenticity.

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Gordon Murray Automotive’s position

Gordon Murray Automotive considers the lawsuit unfounded and intends to challenge it in court. A hearing date has not yet been set.

Gordon Murray joined McLaren in 1987 as technical director of the F1 division and moved to McLaren Cars in 1991. He worked at the company until 2004. Gordon Murray Automotive began operations in 2017.

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