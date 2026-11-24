In Germany, automaker Porsche has confirmed the debut of the fully electric 718 Boxster sports car in the first quarter of 2027. As Electrek reports, the company has already shown preliminary images of the two-door model. Production of the electric Boxster is planned at Porsche’s main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen.

New architecture and weight distribution

For the electric 718 Boxster, Porsche has developed the E-Core architecture, which is intended to provide lower seating and optimal weight distribution. The 800-volt battery has been placed directly behind the seats, where the engine is typically installed in internal-combustion vehicles.

According to Porsche, 40% of the electric vehicle’s weight falls on the front axle and 60% on the rear axle. This figure corresponds to the weight distribution in traditional mid-engine sports cars. The company also said that, thanks to its lightweight design, the total weight of the electric Boxster will match that of current Porsche 911 Cabriolet models with the T-Hybrid powertrain.

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Performance and equipment

Porsche has called the electric Boxster the most powerful model in the 718 family but has not yet disclosed specific output figures. The top version, according to the company, will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds and reach a top speed of more than 250 km/h.

All versions of the electric Boxster will have rear-wheel drive and the E-Shift system. It will simulate gear shifts and the sound of the seven-speed PDK transmission. When this mode is switched off, the steering-wheel paddles will allow drivers to select one of three recuperation levels. The model will also receive chassis components from the Porsche 911, including steering based on the 911 Carrera GTS system and rear-axle steering, which will be offered for the 718 Boxster for the first time.

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