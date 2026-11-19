Porsche, together with British miniature car manufacturer Hedley Studios, has created the Porsche 550 J, an electric 80% replica of the Porsche 550 Spyder racing car. The model is scheduled to make its public debut on November 21–22 at the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai, UAE, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Porsche motorsport, Electrek reports.

An electric car for two

The Porsche 550 J is based on the original 550 Spyder, Porsche's first purpose-built racing sports car, which debuted in 1953. Despite its reduced dimensions, the car has two seats for adults. It weighs 350 kg thanks to a tubular steel frame and a hand-formed carbon body.

The base version is equipped with an 8 kW, or 11 hp, electric motor and a 48-volt system. It can reach up to 65 km/h and travel up to 50 km without recharging. The optional RS package increases power to 16 kW, or 21 hp, top speed to 80 km/h, and range to 80 km thanks to additional batteries.

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Details and limited production run

The RS package also includes perforated disc brakes and adjustable suspension. The car received Brembo brakes, Bilstein suspension, Continental tires, and a Nardi steering wheel with a wooden rim. The cabin retains the classic three-gauge dashboard layout: the fuel gauge has been replaced with a battery charge indicator, while the choke lever serves as a driving mode selector. The charging port is hidden beneath the chrome fuel filler cap.

The project was developed over six years in cooperation with Porsche; Hedley Studios gained access to original drawings, archival materials, and historic vehicles from the company's museum. Only 250 Porsche 550 Js will be produced. Buyers will be able to choose a historic racing livery or an individual color. Prices start at £69,500 excluding taxes and additional options, with deliveries expected to begin in spring 2027.

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