French automaker Renault plans to create 2,000 new jobs in France by 2028, mainly in manufacturing. At the same time, the company envisages 1,000 voluntary departures among employees in indirect and administrative departments. Euronews reports this, citing the France Industrie FutuREady plan presented to trade unions.

Recruitment for manufacturing

The reorganization provides for the creation of 2,000 jobs over two years. Renault plans to hire 1,650 operators and production workers at its plants, another 250 people for support positions, and reserve 100 positions for young graduates.

Renault's head of quality, production and supply chains, Thierry Charvet, said that most of the new positions would be blue-collar jobs. Renault currently has about 15,000 jobs in the industrial sector in France.

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Voluntary departure scheme

At the same time, the company announced a scheme for 1,000 voluntary departures for employees in indirect and administrative functions. It still needs to be agreed with trade unions. The CFDT trade union criticized the pace of the planned changes.

Renault said it would protect strategic positions in battery engineering, electronics and software, electric powertrain production, and industrial maintenance. The plan is intended to help the company respond to increased competition from Chinese automakers on the European market.

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