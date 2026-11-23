In Spain, Subaru announced its 2027 model-year electric vehicle lineup, which includes the Uncharted, Solterra and E-Outback, and also opened pre-orders for the Uncharted. For all three models, the company has provided more affordable 4×2 front-wheel-drive versions, while more expensive trims will have all-wheel drive. Electrek reports.

Prices for front-wheel-drive versions

In Spain, the front-wheel-drive Subaru Uncharted will cost from €26,525, the Solterra from €35,025, and the E-Outback from €36,525. The stated prices include subsidies, discounts and other incentives.

Pre-orders are currently available for the Uncharted. The Solterra and E-Outback are expected to enter the market in mid-2027. In the United States, the E-Outback is sold under the name Trailseeker, while the 2027 model-year Solterra and Trailseeker are offered only with all-wheel drive and the X-Mode system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

An exception to the all-wheel-drive tradition

The compact electric Uncharted crossover became the first Subaru model in about 30 years for which all-wheel drive is not standard equipment. The base Uncharted Premium FWD version has a single front electric motor producing 221 hp.

The more expensive Sport and GT versions are equipped with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and have a combined output of 338 hp. In the United States, the 2027 model-year Uncharted Premium FWD starts at $34,995, while the Sport and GT versions start at $39,795 and $43,795, respectively. The Solterra and Trailseeker in the U.S. market start at $38,495 and $39,995.

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