The first round of collective bargaining between automaker Volkswagen and Germany's IG Metall union ended without an agreement in the German city of Emden. The parties discussed the terms for about 90 minutes and are due to meet again on December 15 in Zwickau. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Union demands

IG Metall is demanding a 5% wage increase. Before the meeting, the union's chief negotiator, Thorsten Gröger, said at a rally that the organization would reject Volkswagen's cost-cutting proposals and called on management to fulfill its obligations under the 2024 labor agreement.

About 4,500 people gathered near the Nordseehalle negotiating venue. Volkswagen Works Council Chair Daniela Cavallo urged management to scale back its demands and warned of a particularly acute labor conflict if the company does not restore employees' trust.

Possible strikes in January

The period during which strikes are not allowed expires on December 31. Therefore, the union will be able to call warning strikes from January 1.

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Volkswagen proposes freezing wages in 2027 and 2028, abolishing several bonuses and allowances, and replacing the fixed 35-hour workweek with a schedule tied to production needs. Under this plan, employees would work longer without additional pay during periods of increased demand, while receiving proportionally lower wages when working hours are reduced.

One of Volkswagen's two chief negotiators, Frank Ischner, said that business conditions had worsened since the previous talks began in September. According to him, the company needs a swift agreement to reduce labor costs, primarily in Germany. The automaker cites tariffs, the contraction of the Chinese market, and intensifying competition in Europe.

In October, Volkswagen said that its strategy through 2030 envisages another 12,000 job cuts in addition to more than 35,000 agreed with IG Metall in 2024. At the same time, the company stated its intention to maintain the employment guarantees from the previous agreement, which, according to the union's assessment, rule out forced layoffs until the end of 2030.

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