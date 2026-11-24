In the German city of Emden, Volkswagen has begun collective bargaining negotiations on working conditions for around 120,000 employees at nine of the group’s facilities in Germany. Company management aims to cut costs, while the IG Metall trade union opposes new concessions by staff, Tagesschau reports.

The negotiations began in Emden, around 300 kilometres from Volkswagen’s headquarters in Wolfsburg. Electric vehicles are produced at the Emden plant, where the start of ID.Tiguan production was recently marked. At the same time, further vehicle production at this site after 2030 remains uncertain.

Company and union demands

IG Metall is demanding a 5% wage increase. Volkswagen, in turn, has proposed freezing wages in 2027 and 2028, abolishing allowances, bonuses and days off.

The company also wants to change the rules of the 35-hour working week. If necessary, employees could work longer without additional pay and, if the volume of work decreases, work less with a corresponding reduction in earnings. The union called this set of proposals a “poison list” and said it intends to resist.

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Negotiations amid a crisis

Several weeks ago, Volkswagen terminated ten collective agreements — these are the subject of the current negotiations. The issue of a possible reduction of up to 50,000 jobs, as well as the future of plants in Emden, Hanover, Zwickau and Neckarsulm, has not formally been included on the agenda.

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume linked the results of the collective bargaining negotiations to preserving employment in Germany. According to him, labour costs at the group’s German plants are twice as high as in the rest of Europe. Among the company’s other problems, he cited trade conflicts, falling demand in China and a shrinking market.

The union allows for an escalation of the conflict after the no-strike commitment expires on December 31. Strikes at Volkswagen are possible after that date, although the rules of the terminated agreements remain in force for now.

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