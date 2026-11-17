In the United Kingdom, Volkswagen plans to unveil a concept for a sporty electric hatchback based on the ID Polo GTI this week. A teaser of the model shows a large rear wing and widened wheel arches beneath a cover, indicating a more aggressive design compared with the ID Polo GTI.

Possible Clubsport version

As Autocar reports, the premiere will be part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the GTI lineup. The concept may offer an indication of a future ID Polo GTI Clubsport version, which, according to the publication, is already under development.

Volkswagen sources previously told Autocar that the output of the top version could be increased from the standard 223 hp to nearly 300 hp. The car may also receive a package of chassis changes, including a limited-slip differential.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Powertrain potential

Florian Umbach, head of Volkswagen's dynamics division, confirmed to the publication that such a program was being developed during a test drive of a GTI prototype in the United Kingdom. According to him, the existing electric motor and battery have the potential to increase peak power and torque that the front axle could withstand.

Umbach also said that the model could receive a simulated gearbox with paddle shifting. At the same time, it remains unclear whether the upcoming concept is directly connected to the Clubsport development program. Volkswagen is set to unveil the car on Friday.

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