Volkswagen has opened orders in Germany for the compact ID. Cross electric crossover in the R-Line trim. The version with a 135 PS (133 hp) electric motor is priced from €37,225, Motor1 reports.

Version with a 37 kWh battery

The ID. Cross R-Line is equipped with a 37 kWh battery providing a range of up to 314 km under the WLTP cycle. Its stated combined energy consumption ranges from 14.5 to 16.6 kWh per 100 km.

The R-Line's standard equipment includes a different front bumper, vertical daytime running lights, 19-inch wheels and anthracite-coloured mirror housings. The cabin features sport comfort seats and ID. Light illumination elements extending to the front doors.

The vehicle also has keyless entry, IQ.Light matrix LED headlights, a rear-view camera, adaptive cruise control and progressive steering.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pre-orders for flagship version in 2027

In the second half of March 2027, Volkswagen plans to open pre-orders for the flagship ID. Cross R-Line. It will have a 52 kWh battery and a 226 PS (223 hp) electric motor with 290 Nm of torque.

According to the manufacturer, this version will accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, reach a top speed of 175 km/h and offer a range of up to 428 km under the WLTP cycle. It will be equipped with an electronically controlled front differential lock, DCC adaptive suspension with 15 mm less ground clearance, and a Traction mode for wet or uneven surfaces.

A tow hitch for a trailer weighing up to 1,200 kg will be available for vehicles with the 52 kWh battery. The boot capacity is 475 litres, while the front luggage compartment holds 25 litres.

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