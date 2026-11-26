Volvo Cars is training Aeon humanoid robots at its plant in Ghent, Belgium. From mid-2027, the company plans to gradually deploy them in real production conditions alongside workers, InsideEVs reports.

Robots for physically demanding operations

The company said that humanoid robots are expected to perform some repetitive and ergonomically challenging operations. The first devices are already being trained at the facility: workers show them how to pick up components with high precision and install them into two special fixtures.

Volvo Cars uses an imitation learning method for this purpose. In the future, the tasks for the robots are planned to become more complex: adding more parts, teaching them to move around the production area and interact with the plant's automated systems.

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Aeon specifications

The Aeon robot has a humanoid design, but moves on wheels rather than legs. It is 1.65 metres tall and weighs 60 kilograms. The device can move at speeds of up to 8.6 km/h and carry loads weighing up to 10 kilograms. For navigation and precise handling of parts, the robot is equipped with several cameras and sensors.

Volvo Cars' chief manufacturing officer, Magnus Nilsson, said that Aeon's design makes it possible to integrate it into the existing production process alongside teams of workers and the current automation.

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