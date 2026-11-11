In the United States, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to Axios, repeatedly obstructed action against companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China. This was reported by NDTV World, which published a Reuters report citing senior Axios sources.

The president's decision

According to Axios, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized action against companies suspected of diverting chips for the third time this year. The outlet also reported that Trump had consulted billionaire Elon Musk beforehand.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting in the Situation Room

That same day, Lutnick met in the Situation Room with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During the meeting, Bessent, according to Axios, confronted Lutnick over his department's resistance to enforcing export controls. Lutnick, the outlet claims, agreed but said he needed to clarify the matter with Trump.

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