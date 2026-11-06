Axon Enterprise has announced an additional $1.2 billion investment in drone developer Skydio. Under the agreement, the company will become the exclusive distributor of Skydio products in the United States and Canada, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Axon’s stake in Skydio

After the transaction is completed, Axon’s stake in Skydio is expected to increase to about 37%. The deal values the drone manufacturer at $5.2 billion before the new capital is raised. Payment will involve a combination of cash and Axon shares, with the transactions expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

Skydio develops autonomous AI-powered drones used in the United States by public safety agencies and military customers. Axon said that at agencies using its Drone as First Responder program, response times to priority calls were reduced by up to 65%. According to the company, drones arrived before officers in about 80% of the calls to which they were dispatched.

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Outlook and quarterly results

At the same time, Axon lowered its forecast for annual revenue growth in 2026 to about 30%. The company explained this by excluding three federal Dedrone deployments with a total value of about $130 million.

Axon’s adjusted third-quarter earnings were $1.72 per share, while analysts surveyed by LSEG expected $1.88. After the results were released, the company’s shares fell about 14% in after-hours trading to $329.

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