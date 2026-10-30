Azerbaijan elected head of OIC bureau for two years — Euronews

In Baku, Azerbaijan, at the Third High-Level Meeting of Heads of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Agencies of the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Azerbaijan was elected chair of the bureau for the next two years. Participants discussed countering cross-border financial crimes, recovering illegally obtained assets, and the use of artificial intelligence in the fight against corruption.

As Euronews reports, more than 250 representatives from 46 states and eight international organizations took part in the meeting. Tugay Rahimli, Assistant Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, said that the event aims to strengthen international cooperation, exchange information and best practices, as well as make joint efforts to recover criminally obtained assets.

Mecca al-Mukarramah Convention

The implementation of the Mecca al-Mukarramah Convention, adopted in Mecca in 2022, was at the center of the discussions. According to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, it is the first multilateral law enforcement agreement on combating corruption developed specifically for the organization’s member states.

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Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said that the convention is intended to facilitate mutual legal assistance, information exchange, and the recovery of assets linked to corruption. According to him, the mechanism under the agreement covers 57 countries and should enable law enforcement agencies to exchange data more quickly, conduct joint investigations, identify, freeze, and return stolen public funds.

Asset recovery and technology

Abd Halim bin Aman, Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, cited experience from work on the 1MDB fund case. He said that Malaysia had managed to recover about 33 billion Malaysian ringgit and described bureaucratic procedures as one of the main obstacles to international investigations.

Imed Hazgui, President of Tunisia’s High Authority for Administrative and Financial Control, said that terrorist and organized criminal groups are increasingly using modern technologies to conceal funds and evade sanctions. He called on states to strengthen the exchange of technologies and practices, including using artificial intelligence to combat corruption and assess risks.

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