In Hong Kong on Friday, Asian stock markets fell sharply and were heading for their worst week since March 2020. MSCI’s broad Asia-Pacific share index lost 2.5% and could finish a sixth consecutive trading session in negative territory. Since the start of the week, the indicator has fallen 7% — its worst performance since March 2020.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Japan’s Nikkei index fell 4.1% and was heading for a weekly decline of 6.8%. South Korea’s KOSPI lost 4.7%, while its drop for the week could reach 7.5%. The movement on Asian markets came after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices in the United States declined by more than 2%.

Anthropic debut did not change sentiment

Anthropic shares rose by more than 30% on their first day of trading, but this did not support the broader market. Capital.com senior financial markets analyst Kyle Rodda said that Anthropic’s successful initial public offering did not dispel investors’ concerns about the outlook for the artificial intelligence segment and the stock market overall.

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According to Reuters, market participants’ sentiment was also pressured by concerns about rising debt burdens in the AI sector. Rodda noted that weakening trading in shares of AI companies and expectations of rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could cause further declines in quotations.

Dollar rose amid risk aversion

U.S. index futures also pointed to a continued decline: S&P 500 futures were down 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.7%. The dollar index held at 103.86 after reaching its highest level since April 2025 this week.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds stood at 5.026%, near a weekly low, while the yield on two-year securities fell to 4.749%. Brent crude futures were almost unchanged at $91.98 per barrel. Gold fell 0.6% to $3,601.40 per ounce and was heading for a weekly decline of 7.3%.

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