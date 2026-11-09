Key stock indices in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong rose on Monday after a technology sell-off late last week. As of 04:00 GMT, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 3.45%, Taiwan’s Taiex rose 5.72%, and South Korea’s Kospi added 1.68%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng increased by 0.19%.

Recovery after the decline

As Al Jazeera reports, the gains in Asia were preceded by Wall Street’s recovery on Friday. Futures for the S&P 500 index and the technology-focused Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.60% and 0.59%, respectively.

On Thursday, Wall Street experienced a $2.5 trillion sell-off following the results of the US midterm elections, in which the Democratic Party won a convincing victory. Investors feared that Democratic-controlled legislative bodies could slow the rollout of data centers needed to operate artificial intelligence systems.

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Decline in Asia and Nvidia

On Friday, the technology sell-off spread to Asian markets: the Nikkei 225 fell by about 6%, the Kospi by 9%, and the Hang Seng by 1.3%.

Earlier, US futures declined after Nvidia announced its intention to investigate a romantic relationship between its CEO, Jensen Huang, and a woman accused of spying for China. Nvidia’s board of directors said it trusts Huang and has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised. At the same time, an independent investigation is to examine all available information, and Huang agreed to cooperate with it.

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