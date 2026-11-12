Asian oil buyers shift to Africa and Brazil — OilPrice

Asian oil buyers are increasingly choosing grades from Africa and Brazil, as their prices have become more attractive amid high transportation costs from the Persian Gulf. OilPrice reports, citing Reuters.

Purchases in West Africa

Reuters sources named China’s Sinopec and South Korea’s SK Energy among buyers of West African oil. Sinopec’s trading arm, Unipec, bought two cargoes of Congolese Djeno crude at a discount of around $22 per barrel to dated Brent quotations, two traders said.

SK Energy has provisionally chartered a Suezmax tanker to transport oil from Gabon to Ulsan, South Korea, in December. According to Energy Aspects analysts, Angolan oil has also become more interesting for Chinese buyers, while the premium for ESPO crude is rising.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Decline in shipping rates

At the beginning of the year, rates for transporting cargoes from South America and Africa were at record levels, but later declined. Energy Aspects analysts noted that cheaper freight for large oil tankers over long distances is increasing the attractiveness of grades supplied from west of the Suez Canal.

According to Vortexa, vessel availability improved after exceptional market tightness in October. The number of loaded VLCC and Suezmax tankers in East Asia has increased by about 15% since the beginning of September, which could raise the number of vessels available after unloading. VLCC rates have fallen by 50% from October highs, while Suezmax and Aframax rates have also dropped significantly.

At the same time, oil transportation from the Persian Gulf to Asia remained expensive: in October, the daily rate for supertankers on this route reached $1.4 million, after which it began to decline.

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