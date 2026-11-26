Asia-Pacific stock markets were set to open with slight gains on November 26 after the Dow Jones recovered a significant part of its losses at the end of the previous Wall Street session. Investors were assessing a new US tariff package and fresh data on US inflation, CNBC reports.

Index futures

Futures for Japan’s Nikkei 225 index in Chicago stood at 57,370 points, while those in Osaka were at 57,290 points. By comparison, the index ended the previous session at 57,011.62 points.

Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading at 22,149 points after the index’s previous close at 21,966.01 points. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.15%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tariffs and inflation

The White House on Wednesday announced new tariffs affecting more than a dozen major US trading partners, including China and the European Union. Market participants were assessing the possible consequences of this decision.

Investor sentiment was also affected by concerns over artificial intelligence spending and persistent inflation. The US personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.8% year-on-year in October, following 3.7% in September. Core inflation was 3.3%, slightly above expectations.

After falling by 1,100 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended trading up 164.25 points, or 0.33%, at 50,182.95 points. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.62% to 23,585.80 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.25% and closed at 7,182.78 points. US markets will be closed on November 26 for Thanksgiving, while trading will be shortened on Friday.

Read us on