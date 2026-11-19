The Asian Development Bank plans to provide financing for the decarbonization of Turkey’s energy-intensive industrial sectors and the development of renewable energy. The bank’s director in Turkey, Keiju Mitsuhashi, said this on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Anadolu Agency reports.

Priority for heavy industry

According to Mitsuhashi, the key areas of the country’s green transformation are industrial decarbonization and increasing electricity generation capacity. He noted that Turkey has a large manufacturing sector that includes the steel and aluminum industries, as well as fertilizer production. Reducing emissions in these sectors requires financing, he said.

The Asian Development Bank is participating in Turkey’s Industrial Decarbonization Investment Platform together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank. Mitsuhashi said that this platform makes a significant contribution to the green transition and efforts to combat climate change.

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Business support

He called access to capital one of the main challenges for developing countries in combating climate change. The bank is mobilizing support mechanisms for the public and private sectors, directing resources to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as other industrial participants across the country.

Mitsuhashi also noted that holding COP31 in Turkey created opportunities for international diplomacy and cooperation in the climate sphere. According to him, combating climate change requires strong mechanisms of engagement with neighboring countries. The Asian Development Bank is ready to provide Turkish partners with technical expertise and a cooperation network built in Asia.

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