In the United States, the B-21 Raider strategic bomber released a conventional munition for the first time during a test flight from Edwards Air Force Base in California. The U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman announced the start of weapons testing, The War Zone reports.

First weapons test

The U.S. Air Force said the test confirmed the B-21's strike capabilities and also verified the aircraft's digital models and the maturity of its open systems architecture. According to the service, this should also help integrate new types of weapons onto the bomber more quickly.

The type of munition used was not disclosed. The B-21 is being developed to carry conventional and nuclear weapons. One of the key components of its future arsenal is expected to be the AGM-181A Long Range Stand-Off nuclear cruise missile, which is still under development.

Before the flight, the test team conducted thousands of hours of virtual modeling in the B-21's digital twin environment, the Air Force explained. This made it possible to predict and refine the munition's trajectory in advance.

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Preparation for service in 2027

Two pre-production B-21s are currently known to be flying as part of a planned group of six test aircraft. The Raider's first flight took place in 2023, and the testing program has been expanded over the past year. In particular, its ability to refuel in flight was tested.

The U.S. Air Force intends to purchase at least 100 such bombers and plans to announce a new target fleet size next year. The first operational B-21s are expected to arrive at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota in 2027.

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General Ken Wilsbach said the weapons test confirms the program's progress. Northrop Grumman also reported completing structural durability testing ahead of schedule.

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