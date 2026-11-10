Babiš to visit Israel on November 16–18 — Radio Prague International

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš will visit Israel on November 16–18, and will therefore miss the November 17 commemorative events in Prague. Radio Prague International reported this, citing a statement by Babiš released on Tuesday.

Meeting with Netanyahu

According to Babiš, during the trip he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They will discuss cooperation in the areas of defense, healthcare and child protection.

Babiš expressed regret that he would be unable to take part in the Prague commemorative events. At the same time, he said that the visit could, in his view, help ease tensions.

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Delegation members

Babiš will be accompanied by the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, healthcare and sports, as well as the chief of the General Staff of the Czech army.

Opposition politicians criticized the prime minister’s decision. This comes amid a dispute over government plans to change the funding of Czech Television and Czech Radio.

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