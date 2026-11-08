In Yeosu, South Korea, world No. 1 badminton player An Se-young won her 11th title of the season and, for the second consecutive year, matched the record for the most tournament victories in a single year. This was reported by Korea Herald.

Victory at the Korea Open

In the women's singles final at the BWF World Tour Super 500 Korea Open, An Se-young defeated Japanese badminton player Akane Yamaguchi 2-1. The match at Jinnam Gymnasium ended 21-12, 15-21, 21-16.

An Se-young represents Samsung Life Insurance. According to the publication, her win rate stands at 98.6%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

11 titles in a season

This year, the athlete competed in 12 individual tournaments and won 11 of them. The only competition in which she finished second was the All England Open.

Previously, only Japanese badminton player Kento Momota in 2019 and An Se-young herself last year had won 11 titles in a single season. She became the first athlete in badminton history to reach this mark in two consecutive seasons.

Read us on