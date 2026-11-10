Buffalo Bills defeat Minnesota Vikings 23-6 — The Japan Times

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 in an NFL game in Minneapolis, United States. The Bills' defense allowed their opponents to score only six points — all from two successful field goals.

Defensive performance

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz, who started in place of the injured Kyler Murray, threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and completed eight passes. Late in the fourth quarter, he was replaced by Max Brosmer, who completed six of seven passes for 58 yards.

According to The Japan Times, Buffalo opened the scoring with Tyler Bass' 39-yard field goal. After Will Reichard's response, the Bills took the lead before halftime: Josh Allen capped an 80-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Keleki Latu.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Advantage after halftime

In the third quarter, Bass made a 25-yard field goal to extend the visitors' lead to 13-6. In the final quarter, James Cook scored a five-yard touchdown after a 15-play drive that lasted 8 minutes and 32 seconds. Buffalo's final points came on Bass' 52-yard field goal.

Cook finished the game with 107 yards on 31 attempts, while Allen completed 21 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. After the victory, the Bills have a 7-1 record and lead the American Football Conference East division. The Vikings have a 6-2 record in the National Football Conference North division.

Read us on