In the United States, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-9, extending their winning streak to six games. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 304 yards and one touchdown, while James Cook rushed for 89 yards and also scored a touchdown. Following this success, the Bills have a 9-1 record and are preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Mahomes led Kansas City to a third victory

Before their head-to-head game against Buffalo, the Kansas City Chiefs routed the Arizona Cardinals 34-7. Patrick Mahomes completed 27 of 39 passes, threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Emmett Johnson added 105 rushing yards and one touchdown. It was the Chiefs' third consecutive victory, bringing their record to 8-2.

Allen said the team should learn lessons from this game and put it behind them. Mahomes noted that the Chiefs continue to improve ahead of an important game next week, The Japan Times reports.

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Winning streaks for Detroit and Chicago

The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21. Jared Goff threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, while Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 98 yards and scored two touchdowns. Detroit won its sixth consecutive game.

The Chicago Bears beat the New Orleans Saints 21-13. Caleb Williams threw for 181 yards and two touchdown passes. Chicago's winning streak reached five games, and the team matched the Lions with an 8-2 record ahead of their game on Thursday.

Other results from the round

The Denver Broncos defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24, with Jonah Coleman rushing for 111 yards and three touchdowns. The New York Giants beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-18, the Dallas Cowboys routed the Tennessee Titans 51-30, and the Philadelphia Eagles ended a seven-game losing streak by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-16. The Carolina Panthers beat the Baltimore Ravens 35-33 thanks to Ryan Fitzgerald's 37-yard field goal with 1 minute and 44 seconds remaining in the game.

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