In the United States, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Emeritus Warren Buffett said he intends to donate company shares worth about $5.47 billion to four family charitable foundations. To do so, he is to convert 6,150 Class A shares into 9.225 million Class B shares, Fortune reports.

In his annual Thanksgiving letter dated November 16, Buffett said that all of his Berkshire Hathaway shares are to go to the four foundations and that the amount of their grants should increase every year. This is the second multibillion-dollar transfer to these organizations in 2026: in July, he transferred nearly $6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares to them.

Transfers by 2034

Buffett said that his remaining shares are to be transferred to the foundations by December 31, 2034. Three of the four foundations are headed by his children: Susie Buffett, 73, Howard Buffett, 71, and Peter Buffett, 68. The fourth foundation, the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, is named after the businessman’s late first wife.

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In his 2025 letter, Buffett explained the acceleration of donations by saying that his children had already reached an age above the usual retirement age. According to him, he wants to increase the likelihood that they will be able to distribute virtually all of his inheritance before they are replaced by successor trustees appointed by him.

Donations instead of inheritance

Buffett has long held the view that excessive wealth can harm heirs. According to Forbes, as of November 26, his fortune was estimated at about $159 billion, mostly in Berkshire Hathaway shares. In total, he has already donated more than $72 billion, including about $48 billion to the Gates Foundation over two decades.

In July 2026, Buffett did not include the Gates Foundation in his summer share transfer for the first time since 2006. In the letter, he noted that his children had supported charitable causes for decades and that he fully trusts their abilities and commitment to this work.

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