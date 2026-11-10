Saudi shipping company Bahri coordinates the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz with the US military. Bahri Ship Management President Khalid Alhammad said this at an event in Dubai, OilPrice reports.

Transit through the strait

According to Alhammad, the company is working with the United States at the government level to support transit through the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that Bahri and other carriers are forced to continue delivering oil to customers despite the risks along the route.

Saudi Arabia is simultaneously increasing loading and exports through the Red Sea port of Yanbu, while also seeking to increase shipments from the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. Bahri's tanker fleet transports most of Saudi crude oil for export.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rising revenue and security incidents

Last month, Bahri reported that its net profit in the third quarter increased tenfold compared with the same period of the previous year. Compared with the second quarter, profit rose by 85%. The company attributed this to increased operational activity and higher global freight rates.

Bahri Oil increased its revenue by $3.2 billion, or 12 billion Saudi riyals, year on year in the third quarter. Bahri CEO Ahmed Ali Al-Subaie also said that several company vessels were affected by security incidents in the third quarter, including attacks that killed two crew members.

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