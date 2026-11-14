Biden Accused Netanyahu of Empty Promises — Jerusalem Post

Former US President Joe Biden, in his memoir, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of ignoring US calls to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza, making empty promises and prioritizing his own political interests. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, CNN published excerpts from Biden's book on Friday.

Allegations over the war in Gaza

In the memoir Promise Me, America, Biden wrote that from the beginning of the war, he had urged Israel to take precautions to reduce civilian suffering. According to him, Netanyahu acknowledged that the rising number of Palestinian deaths was harming Israel's image and support for the war in the United States, but Israel's actions did not change.

Biden also questioned the reliability of the Israeli prime minister. He claims that Netanyahu made promises he had neither the ability nor the intention to fulfill. The former president wrote that he was frustrated by Netanyahu's inability to act as a statesman and consider Israel's long-term interests rather than only short-term political needs.

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Disputes described

Biden's account complements the memoirs of former officials in his administration about strained relations with Netanyahu during the war. Brett McGurk, who led hostage negotiations, recalled in his book Brink a confrontation between Biden and Netanyahu following an Israeli strike in Gaza in April 2024. Seven employees of the humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen were killed then.

McGurk also described disagreements over the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July 2024. According to his account, Netanyahu believed this could strengthen Israel's position, while Biden feared the risk to negotiations on the release of hostages. At the same time, McGurk placed the primary responsibility for the deadlock in the negotiations on Hamas.

Kamala Harris's national security adviser Phil Gordon stated that Netanyahu put forward additional demands in July 2024 that delayed the deal by approximately six months. At the same time, Gordon stressed that it was impossible to determine with certainty whether greater flexibility by the Israeli prime minister would have led to an agreement that summer. Biden's 480-page memoir is scheduled for release on November 17.

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