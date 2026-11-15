On November 15, Bahrain issued two alerts over potential threats — the first such warnings since September. This came amid Iran’s claim of an attack on a US military base in the country. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location.

Iran’s statement about drones

According to Channel NewsAsia, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked a US military base in Bahrain in response to actions by the United States that Iran described as hostile. Iranian state television channel Press TV reported that the IRGC allegedly launched six drones at a US air defense radar at Al-Rifaa helicopter base in Bahrain.

US and Bahraini authorities did not immediately confirm reports of the attack. Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

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Previous statements and military action

Two days earlier, the IRGC had also claimed a strike on a US early-warning radar in Bahrain. The US military denied this, stating that it had intercepted two Iranian drones without damage.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war between the United States and Iran have so far produced no results. According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump said he could refrain from attacking Iran if there were no new provocations from Tehran or the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, but intended to maintain the US naval blockade.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition reported intercepting two Houthi ballistic missiles launched toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as well as three drones in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

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