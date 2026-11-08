Bahrain has decided to return its ambassador to Baghdad following Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s visit to the kingdom. Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani announced the decision during a phone call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, The National reports.

Restoration of diplomatic contacts

Al Zayani highly praised Ali al-Zaidi’s trip and said that Manama would restore its representative in Baghdad. According to him, the decision reflects Bahrain’s desire to strengthen relations with Iraq and expand opportunities for joint cooperation.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, confirmed Iraq’s interest in developing bilateral relations with Bahrain in various areas. The ministers also discussed events in the region and stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iraqi prime minister’s visit

Bahrain’s ambassador, Khalid al-Mansour, left Baghdad in April amid regional tensions. At the time, Manama summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires in protest against drone attacks carried out by Iran-backed groups. These groups said the strikes had targeted US military bases in Bahrain.

Ali al-Zaidi’s visit to Manama last week was described as historic: it was the first trip to Bahrain by an Iraqi leader since 2003. The Iraqi prime minister said he had arrived to revive the historical relations between the countries and also reported work to strengthen economic and political ties. During the trip, he met with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad and King Hamad, whom he invited to visit Iraq.

Read us on