Bahrain said on Tuesday that it intercepted Iranian air attacks. Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had used drones against a U.S. radar system at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in the kingdom.

IRGC statement on the drone strike

According to the Jerusalem Post, the IRGC cited alleged ongoing violations of Iranian airspace by U.S. military drones as the reason for the attack. Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warning for residents

Earlier on Tuesday, Bahraini authorities warned of an unspecified threat and urged citizens and residents to proceed to the nearest safe location. On Sunday, the country also reported that its air defense had intercepted several Iranian air attacks.

At the time, Tehran said it had launched six drones at a U.S. air defense system at the Al-Rifaa helicopter base, calling it a response to alleged hostile actions by the United States. Reports of the attacks emerged amid suspended diplomatic efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, which, according to the publication, began on February 28 and spread across the region.

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