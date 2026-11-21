Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said that an Iranian attack caused a fire at a civilian industrial facility in the country. According to the ministry’s preliminary data, there was material damage, while no information about casualties had been received.

Firefighting efforts

Civil defense units were working to bring the fire under control. The Interior Ministry did not identify the industrial facility where the fire broke out. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fars report on the strikes

Iranian agency Fars reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked two US bases in Bahrain — Sheikh Isa and Juffair. According to Fars, the attacks were a response to actions the agency described as those of the American enemy.

Earlier the same day, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry warned citizens and residents of the country about a potential threat. People were urged to remain calm, move to the nearest safe place, and follow updates through official channels.

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