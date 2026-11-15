In Bahrain, air defence forces, according to the country, destroyed several Iranian drones that were attacking a US base. France 24 reported this on November 15.

Two threat warnings

On Sunday, Bahrain twice issued warnings about possible threats due to potential danger. According to the TV channel, these were the first such warnings the country had issued since September.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

France 24 described this episode as the second attack involving Iranian drones in three days. According to the outlet, it interrupted a lengthy pause in strikes during the war in the Middle East.

Diplomatic efforts without a breakthrough

Diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict, which has lasted nearly nine months, have so far failed to produce a breakthrough. At the same time, sporadic attacks in the region continue. France 24 correspondent Reza Sayah covered the situation from Tehran in his report.

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