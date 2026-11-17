Bahrain’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday issued a security alert over a potential threat and urged citizens and residents to move to the nearest safe location. The ministry also asked people to remain calm and follow updates through official channels, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ministry did not specify the nature or source of the potential threat and provided no further details.

Repeated warning

The new warning came two days after similar messages were issued in Bahrain on Sunday. At the time, authorities said that air defense systems had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it launched six drones at a US air defense radar at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain, where US forces are stationed.

Iranian statements and US response

On Friday, the IRGC also claimed an attack on a US early-warning radar facility in Bahrain. The US military denied that the facility had been hit, saying it had intercepted two Iranian drones. According to the military, there was no damage or casualties.

The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain. The country has faced heightened security concerns amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

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