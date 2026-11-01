At the closing session of the Manama Dialogue, Bahrain proposed creating a regional security system open to Iran, provided it respects state sovereignty, freedom of navigation, and refrains from threats or the use of force. The UAE, meanwhile, expressed hope for a diplomatic breakthrough that would help avoid a new military confrontation between the United States and Iran.

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said that security in the Persian Gulf should be shaped by the region’s states themselves through partnerships based on respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs. According to him, the proposed system should be interconnected and shared by all neighboring countries that agree to these rules.

Al Zayani noted that the door remains open to Iran, as it does to other states, but participation in the system requires compliance with the rules and concrete actions, not merely intentions.

Situation in the Strait of Hormuz

According to Bahrain’s foreign minister, since the beginning of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, approximately 1,600 vessels have been detained, while more than 23,000 seafarers have been unable to move freely. He linked disruptions to shipping with risks to energy markets, international trade, and supplies of food and medicines.

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The minister said that restrictions on navigation could threaten the food security of up to 45 million people, mainly in Global South countries. He stressed that no state has the right to make passage through an international strait dependent on its own permission or use it as an instrument of political and economic pressure.

Al Zayani also mentioned UN Security Council Resolution 2817, submitted by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan and, according to him, supported by 136 states. He called for the creation of a collective mechanism to protect maritime and air navigation, as well as for the development of principles prohibiting the use of waterways and undersea cables as means of pressure or threats.

UAE says it is prepared for the worst-case scenario

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said that Abu Dhabi hopes for the success of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran. At the same time, he noted that the country is prepared for the worst possible developments.

Gargash stressed that a new round of war is not in the region’s interests. He called for strengthening regional partnerships and economic integration, respecting state sovereignty, and ending the activities of groups that, in his words, undermine security and stability.

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