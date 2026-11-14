The first grand final of Eurovision Asia, the Asian version of the international song contest, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday. Representatives of Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, South Korea, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan will take part in the debut show. The final is scheduled to begin at 20:30 local time.

As BBC News reports, the European Broadcasting Union is launching the contest in Asia in the year of Eurovision's 70th anniversary. The idea for such a project had been discussed for around two decades, but had not previously been implemented.

Voting under the Eurovision model

The winner will be determined by a system similar to the European Eurovision: the result will consist of 50% audience votes and 50% assessments by national juries from the 11 participating countries. A “rest of the world” category is also provided. After registration, each person will have eight votes, but will not be able to support their own country's representative and must cast votes for at least three other participants.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The audience and jury voting results will be converted into points: the most popular song in each country will receive 12 points, while the song in last place will receive zero.

Challenges ahead of the final

Three weeks before the final, the contest's budget was unexpectedly cut by $1 million, or £760,000. As a result, many technical specialists familiar with Eurovision production were not brought to Thailand; there were also several staff dismissals. Contest fans criticized the sound and lighting in rehearsal videos.

Among the participants is Bhutan's 24-year-old representative, Tukten Nyendra, with the song Lhayi Semo (“Angel”), for whom the trip to Bangkok became his first journey outside the country and his first flight. Malaysia will be represented by Aina Abdul with Bluest Sky, while the Philippines will be represented by 19-year-old Carmel Collado with Sobra-Sobra.

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