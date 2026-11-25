Bangladesh has approved a 36% increase in the minimum monthly wage for garment industry workers — from 12,500 to 17,000 taka, or about $139. The decision was made on November 25 after several weeks of protests, during which workers demanded a more substantial pay increase. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Wage board decision

The government-appointed wage board approved the new pay structure at around 2 a.m. after nearly 12 hours of negotiations between workers' and employers' representatives. The six-member board voted four to two in favor of a minimum rate of 17,000 taka. Two representatives supported the workers' demand to set the minimum wage at 18,000 taka.

The new system provides for four pay categories: fourth-category workers will receive 17,000 taka per month, while first-category workers will receive 21,500 taka. The minimum rate for the fourth category will rise by 4,500 taka compared with the level set in 2023.

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Protests and production losses

Workers initially demanded a minimum wage of 32,000 taka, but lowered their demand to 18,000 taka during negotiations. Factory owners initially offered 15,000 taka and later raised their offer to 17,000 taka.

The protests led to factory shutdowns, road blockades and production disruptions in an industry employing more than 4 million people. According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, 397 factories were unable to operate on November 24, while another 84 were closed under the labor law provision of “no work, no pay.”

The association also estimated production losses at 317 factories over 18 days of disruptions at approximately $428 million, while orders that buyers moved to other countries amounted to $254 million. The new wage structure will take effect on December 1, and workers are expected to receive higher pay starting in January.

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