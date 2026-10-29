Bangladesh has approached India about starting negotiations on a new Ganges water-sharing agreement, as the current treaty expires on December 12. Dhaka fears that the lack of an agreement could deepen freshwater shortages and endanger the livelihoods of tens of millions of people, Dawn reports.

The agreement, concluded in 1996 for 30 years, governs dry-season water sharing near India’s Farakka Barrage, located 20 kilometers upstream from Bangladesh. The document does not provide for automatic renewal.

Negotiations on a new agreement

Bangladesh prime minister’s adviser and chairman of the technical committee on water sharing, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, said that a new arrangement must be based on “mutual benefit and respect.” Bangladesh said India had not responded to its request for talks on a new agreement.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that river-related issues fall within the purview of the two countries’ Joint Rivers Commission. Its latest technical talks took place in May, while the last officially confirmed ministerial-level meeting was held in 2022, after a 12-year break.

India and Bangladesh share 54 transboundary rivers, and disputes over water sharing have continued for decades. A proposed agreement on the Teesta River’s waters has also remained stalled since 2011.

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Water shortages and agriculture

Former Bangladeshi Joint Rivers Commission member Malik Fida A. Khan said that India had built additional barrages in the upper reaches of the river. In his view, a new agreement should take climate change and the entire Ganges basin into account.

In the arid Barind region, local residents report a decline in the flow of the Ganges, which is called the Padma in Bangladesh. According to 72-year-old priest Bikash Soren, for nearly three months a year the river’s flow is barely noticeable. The reduced water flow has also cut fish catches and damaged rice and wheat crops.

Sheikh Rokon, a representative of the environmental group Riverine People, warned that a past period without water agreements had severe consequences: at least three rivers nearly dried up. In particular, the water shortage affected the Gorai River, which carries freshwater to the Sundarbans mangrove forests.

According to the state agency BSS, the irrigated area within the Ganges-Kobadak project has already shrunk from the planned 955 to 550 square kilometers. In May, Bangladeshi authorities approved a $2.8 billion dam project on the Padma, intended to alleviate water shortages and including a 113-megawatt hydropower plant.

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