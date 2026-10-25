Bangladesh seeks details on execution of two citizens — The Hindu

Bangladesh has requested detailed information from the Saudi Arabian authorities about the execution of two of its citizens — a man and a woman — in the Makkah region. They were executed on October 14 after being convicted of an “indecent act” at a mosque in Mecca, The Hindu reports.

Bangladesh Consulate’s request

On October 19, the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Jeddah sent a diplomatic letter to the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s representation in Mecca. It requested answers to six questions, including the charges, circumstances and time of the alleged offenses, the dates of arrest, and certified copies of the court verdicts.

The Consul General of Bangladesh in Jeddah also raised the issue during a meeting with a senior Saudi Foreign Ministry official on the same day.

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Information on the sentences and burial

Dhaka is also asking for clarification on the method by which the death sentences were carried out, where the bodies of those executed are located, and whether they are planned to be returned to Bangladesh or have already been buried in Saudi Arabia. Separately, the authorities asked whether both had legal representation during the investigation and trial and whether they sought legal assistance.

According to the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, the country’s diplomatic missions did not have detailed information about the proceedings that preceded the executions. A list of prisoners provided by the Saudi side in September contained accusations of adultery and an information technology-related offense, but did not specify the sentences. Bangladesh seeks to clarify the discrepancies between these data and the public explanation by Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry.

Bangladesh also requested information about another 20 citizens whose names appear on the Saudi list of convicted prisoners without the specified punishments. According to Prothom Alo, the Saudi side has not yet responded to the latest diplomatic request.

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