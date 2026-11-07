Bank Alfalah has completed its exit from the Afghan market by selling its assets in the country to Ghaznafar Bank. The bank ceased banking operations in Afghanistan after two decades of activity, Dawn reports.

The deal was completed on November 5

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Bank Alfalah said that the transaction was completed on November 5. Prior to this, the parties signed the final documents for the deal and obtained approvals from the State Bank of Pakistan and Afghanistan's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank.

Regulators in both countries allowed Bank Alfalah to sell and transfer its operations in Afghanistan to Ghaznafar Bank. The bank also said that other conditions precedent required to complete the transaction had been fulfilled.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Branch closures

According to Bank Alfalah, it ceased banking activity in Afghanistan after the sale of its assets. The bank must complete the closure of its Afghan branches in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

Bank Alfalah began operating in Kabul in 2005. There, the bank provided conventional and Islamic banking services.

Read us on