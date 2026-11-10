In the United Kingdom, young people are suffering the most from the slowdown in hiring, as employers refrain from recruiting new staff amid economic uncertainty. Claire Lombardelli, the Bank of England’s deputy governor for monetary policy, said this in an interview with The Guardian.

According to her, the conflict in the Middle East caused energy prices to rise and worsened economic expectations, contributing to an increase in youth unemployment. Lombardelli described the situation as an “economy in low gear”: hiring rates are declining significantly, while no substantial increase in layoffs is being observed.

Employers postpone recruitment

Companies are trying to retain their existing staff but are freezing new recruitment while awaiting greater certainty, the central bank representative explained. She noted that those who are only entering the labour market are suffering first and foremost.

The biggest decline in vacancies, she said, is visible in hospitality and retail, where young people often gain their first work experience. Employers surveyed by the Bank of England also consider hiring a young worker riskier than before.

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Unemployment and the interest rate

The unemployment rate in the United Kingdom rose to 4.7% this year, while youth unemployment increased faster and reached its highest level outside the COVID-19 pandemic period since 2015. The number of young people who are not in education, employment or training approached one million.

Lombardelli was among the majority on the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee that supported raising the base rate from 3.75% to 4%. She did not rule out another increase of 0.25 percentage points as early as the December meeting, stressing that the decision would depend on the course of the conflict, energy prices and new economic data.

At the same time, she warned that rising unemployment would not necessarily ease inflationary pressure: employers may retain the workers they need and open only vacancies that are difficult to fill.

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