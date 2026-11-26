Around 6.5 million homeowners in the United Kingdom will face an average increase of £100 in monthly mortgage payments by the end of 2029 after their current fixed-rate deals expire. The Bank of England gave this forecast in its financial stability report, BBC News reports.

The new estimate is more than twice the forecast provided by the Bank of England in July, when the average increase in the monthly payment was estimated at £45. In the short term, around 1 million homeowners with mortgages at rates below 3% who must refinance by the end of next year could see payments rise by an average of £200 a month.

Higher rates after fixed deals end

With a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rate does not change until the deal expires, which is usually after two or five years. After that, borrowers choose a new deal. Most homeowners and buyers in the United Kingdom use such loans.

Average rates on two-year and five-year fixed mortgages have reached their highest level in about three years. According to the Moneyfacts service, on Thursday the average rate for a two-year deal was 5.99%, while for a five-year deal it was 6%.

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The Bank of England said that households facing higher payments may need to reduce discretionary spending or use savings because of higher energy costs and other essential goods and services. At the same time, most households have savings, while lower-income households, including renters, have less room for additional spending as they allocate a larger share of their income to essentials.

Lower payments forecast for some borrowers

At the beginning of November, the Bank of England raised its base rate for the first time in more than three years, from 3.75% to 4%. It affects the cost of borrowing for individuals and businesses.

At the same time, around 350,000 borrowers, according to the Bank of England's forecast, could receive lower monthly payments when they refinance their mortgages over the next three years. The regulator also sees no signs of an increase in the number of overdue mortgages or home repossessions for debt.

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