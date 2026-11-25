In 2028, around 52 GW of new data center capacity could be added to the power grid in the United States. Goldman Sachs made this forecast, expecting that the rapid expansion of this infrastructure will increase demand for electricity and natural gas, OilPrice reports.

Growing demand for electricity

The bank's analysts noted that since the beginning of the year, data center capacity and their electricity demand in the United States have increased by nearly 30%. By their estimates, data centers accounted for more than one-third of the total increase in electricity demand in the country.

Goldman Sachs expects this growth to accelerate further. It will be driven not only by an increase in the number of facilities, but also by the expansion of their physical space and higher energy consumption density.

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Gas-fired generation for data centers

The increase in electricity consumption by data centers, according to the publication's assessment, will support demand for natural gas. The article notes that data center operators view gas-fired generation as a source of reliable baseload electricity, while the construction of nuclear power plants requires more time.

The capacity of gas-fired generation under development in the United States and directly linked to data centers nearly doubled in the first half of the year, reaching 189 GW. At the same time, US natural gas production, according to OilPrice, is heading for a second consecutive year of record production volumes.

The publication also links production growth to domestic demand for electricity for data centers, increasing exports of liquefied natural gas, and the expansion of gas liquefaction capacity.

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