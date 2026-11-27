In Tokyo, Bank of Japan Executive Director Kazushige Kamiyama called on global regulators to strengthen safeguards against risks to financial stability and cybersecurity associated with the emergence of new forms of digital money and financial infrastructure. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Digital money and stability

According to Kamiyama, stablecoins and tokenized deposits are likely to coexist and interact with each other. This creates new challenges for regulators, including the need to prevent the diversity of digital money from leading to excessive system fragmentation or undermining financial stability.

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Cyber risks from AI

The official also said that the increasingly widespread use of artificial intelligence creates new cybersecurity risks. According to him, authorities and institutions should strengthen protections, as AI enhances the ability to identify and exploit vulnerabilities.

Speaking at an International Monetary Fund seminar on digital money and payments in Tokyo, Kamiyama stressed that technological innovation can significantly improve monetary transactions and payments, but must develop alongside trust. He added that central bank money will continue to play a fundamental role as the foundation of trust in the monetary system.

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