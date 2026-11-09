The largest bank in the Maldives, Bank of Maldives, began returning payments made by Russian tourists on October 18. The estimated volume of delayed or returned payments has already reached $2 million, The Moscow Times reports.

Appeal by tour operators

The Russian Union of Tourism Industry appealed to the authorities of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, asking them to hold consultations with the Maldivian authorities. Last Friday, the organization also appealed to the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, as well as to a senior official at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

According to the union, some of the rejected payments came from foreign third-party companies acting as intermediaries. Artur Muradyan, a member of the RST board, said that industry participants need to understand the reasons for this approach and ensure timely payment for hotel services.

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Problems with hotel payments

RST Executive Director Dmytro Arutyunov said that tour operators are forced to pay bank commissions for transactions repeatedly, while hotel accommodation remains unpaid. In several cases, tourists from Russia had to pay for rooms again after arrival or risked eviction.

According to the Kommersant newspaper, Russia ranks second after China in the number of foreign tourists in the Maldives. From January to October, 258,100 Russian tourists visited the country, accounting for 14.3% of all arrivals. The average cost of booking a travel package to the Maldives is about 585,600 rubles, or $7,000. Industry representatives warned that without resolving the banking problem, Russian tour operators may reconsider investments and the promotion of the Maldives as a holiday destination.

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