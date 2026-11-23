Bank of America has maintained its forecast for the average Brent crude price at $80 per barrel in 2027. Geopolitical risks and relatively low global oil inventories make the market vulnerable to supply disruptions, OilPrice reports.

As of 9:02 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 23, Brent quotations fell 2.9% to $89.86 per barrel. U.S. WTI crude also declined by 2.9%, to $80.96 per barrel. Bank of America expects the average Brent price to be $70 per barrel in 2028, while WTI is forecast at $74 in 2027 and $66 in 2028.

Bank estimates differ

Bank of America called geopolitics the main driver of oil prices and forecasts global demand growth of 3 million barrels per day year-on-year in both 2027 and 2028. The bank also pointed to the premium of the physical benchmark grade Dated Brent over the nearest futures contracts, calling it a sign of an acute shortage in the physical market.

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Goldman Sachs said this premium had narrowed to around $1 from about $31 at the beginning of October. The bank's analysts also estimated that oil cargo freight rates in the Atlantic Basin had fallen by 60–70% compared with their October peak.

JPMorgan forecast

JPMorgan expects lower prices due to a prolonged supply surplus. According to the bank's estimate, Brent will remain in the upper $70s per barrel in the first half of 2027, fall to the upper $60s in the second half of the year, and decline to the middle of that range in 2028.

Oil also came under pressure from sell-offs in stock markets amid doubts about the prospects for artificial intelligence. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had launched missiles and drones at U.S. military facilities in Bahrain. Yemen's Houthis said they had directly hit the Rabigh oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, but Saudi authorities had not confirmed this as of Monday morning.

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