In Estonia, banks have gained the right to temporarily suspend suspicious payments, contact the police and exchange information with other financial institutions. The country's parliament passed the relevant law, ERR News reports.

Transfers to new recipients

Banks plan to use the new right, in particular when a client transfers an unusually large amount to a new recipient. At the same time, financial institutions cannot intervene in all transactions.

Head of fraud prevention at the Estonian Banking Association Sandra Horma noted that some clients may react negatively to a delayed payment, as they are usually convinced that the transaction needs to be carried out. According to her, banks seek to protect people in cases where they see that a client is communicating with a fraudster.

Last year, Estonian residents lost nearly €30 million to fraudsters. Only a few percent of victims were able to recover their money.

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More cash transactions

At the same time, cash withdrawals and its use increased significantly in Estonia in 2026. Horma noted that it was very difficult to do anything in such cases at bank branches. She also spoke of cases where people explained the sale of apartments by allegedly moving to Russia for treatment.

In October, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that a bank must bear liability and reimburse a client if a fraudster made a transfer without the victim's consent. At the same time, lawyers do not expect this ruling to lead to an increase in compensation payments in Estonia.

Smart-ID and calls

Lawyer Kseniia Kravtshenko explained that when a client personally enters security data and passes it to a fraudster after a phone call, the bank does not consider such a payment unauthorized. Estonia also considered a mechanism that would block the entry of Smart-ID PIN codes during a call, but the idea was abandoned due to the priority of user convenience.

Smart-ID creator Kalev Pihl noted that such a restriction could interrupt WhatsApp or Messenger calls during regular payments, for example when a group of friends buys tickets.

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