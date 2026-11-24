Three South Korean banks will provide about 820 billion won, or $611 million, in loans to smaller suppliers of the country’s largest defense companies. The financing is intended to help manufacturers purchase raw materials and equipment, as well as cover operating expenses amid growing export orders, Korea Herald reports.

State guarantees for loans

KB Kookmin Bank, Hana Bank and Woori Bank signed an agreement with the state-owned Korea Trade Insurance Corp., the government of South Gyeongsang Province, and Korea Aerospace Industries, Hyundai Rotem and Hanwha Aerospace. The state insurance corporation will guarantee loans that suppliers can use to finance production.

Hana Bank will open up to 302 billion won in loans for companies recommended by Hyundai Rotem. The bank will contribute 18.5 billion won to Korea Trade Insurance Corp., while Hyundai Rotem will add another 3 billion won. Hana Bank will also fully cover guarantee fees and offer borrowers preferential lending and foreign-exchange terms, as well as lower fees for foreign-currency transactions.

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Terms of the banks’ programs

Woori Bank will provide up to 302 billion won to suppliers recommended by Hanwha Aerospace. The bank’s contribution will amount to 12.1 billion won, while Hanwha Aerospace will add 3 billion won. For three years, Woori will pay the 0.7% annual guarantee fee for new borrowers; the bank estimates the cost of this support at about 6.4 billion won.

KB Kookmin Bank has allocated about 220 billion won in guaranteed loans for suppliers of Korea Aerospace Industries and will pay the guarantee fee for three years regardless of the loan amount. The first guarantees under the programs were received at the signing ceremony in Changwon by Korea Aerospace Industries supplier Distribution and Manufacturing for Aerospace and Hyundai Rotem supplier WooriHQ.

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