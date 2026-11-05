US banks tightened lending standards for small businesses and key categories of commercial real estate in the third quarter. This is indicated by the Federal Reserve’s October survey of bank lending practices, CNBC reports.

The study included 61 US banks and 18 branches of foreign lenders in the United States. The survey reflects changes in lending standards, terms and demand reported by banks, rather than the actual volume of loans issued.

Pressure on small businesses and real estate

Commercial and industrial lending terms for large and medium-sized companies generally remained unchanged compared with the previous survey. At the same time, banks tightened requirements for small businesses, including risk premiums on loans for companies of all sizes.

Among the reasons, lenders cited less favorable or more uncertain economic conditions, as well as deteriorating conditions in certain industries. Banks also tightened standards for loans for construction and land development, nonresidential real estate and multifamily buildings. Demand for loans weakened across all these commercial real estate segments.

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Lenders also became more cautious toward nonbank financial companies, including private equity funds and intermediaries in business and mortgage lending. At the same time, these borrowers reported a greater need for liquidity.

More selective decisions for households

Mortgage lending standards generally remained largely unchanged. Banks slightly eased terms for large mortgages but tightened them for subprime loans. Across all residential loan categories, respondents collectively reported weaker demand.

Banks also approved credit card applications more often from borrowers with the highest and high creditworthiness, but less often from customers with lower credit quality. The Federal Reserve noted that the trend involving subprime borrowers was largely driven by small banks.

CNBC also notes that on October 5, the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds reached an intraday high of 5.349%, the highest level since April 2002.

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