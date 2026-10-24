Australian barrister Mark Dennis, who chaired the Sunrise Cambodia charity from 2018 to 2020, sent sexualised messages to a former employee of the organisation in Cambodia and asked her to help find a young English-speaking virgin woman. This was reported in an ABC investigation.

The woman, whom the media outlet calls Akara, said Dennis sent her a link to a video of him having sex with a Cambodian man. After she refused to watch other recordings, he continued to write and call her. ABC reported that it verified the metadata of the correspondence: the messages were sent from a number Dennis used in his legal practice. According to Akara, she did not report this to Sunrise or the police and described the messages as disgusting.

Criminal case and police investigation

In January, Dennis was detained at Sydney Airport and charged with possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material. A few weeks later, he was found dead at home and did not stand trial.

Australian and Cambodian police, according to ABC, are continuing a joint cross-border investigation codenamed Operation Queenstown. It covers Dennis's network of contacts, including his ties to Sunrise Cambodia. A representative of the organisation said law enforcement had not identified any current or former Sunrise child as a victim of Dennis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Questions over child protection

Former Sunrise employees told ABC about historical concerns regarding child protection practices at the organisation. They alleged, in particular, that Dennis may have behaved inappropriately towards a female employee and teenage girls, and that he entered children's bedrooms. According to ABC, these allegations were not reported to Sunrise.

Documents obtained by ABC also describe a statement by a 16-year-old girl alleging rape by a shelter driver. According to the documents, the driver had previously received a final warning over sexualised behaviour towards children. Sunrise said the historical cases the media outlet asked about do not reflect the organisation's current child protection procedures, oversight mechanisms and updated policies.

Former Sunrise operations manager Rob Madsen called for an independent investigation into Dennis's role in the organisation involving Cambodian experts and for support to be provided to possible victims.

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